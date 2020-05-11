in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Six Feet Apart” Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, Top 60 On Billboard Hot 100

Luke Combs arrives on this week’s Billboard charts.

Luke Combs - Six Feet Apart Video Screen | Luke Combs/YouTube/Columbia Nashville

Luke Combs’ quarantine-themed “Six Feet Apart” makes its presence felt on some key Billboard charts this week.

The song, notably, starts at #10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The chart ranks country songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio activity..

Although “Six Feet Apart” made a decent splash on the airplay front, its greatest activity came from sales and streaming. It starts at #1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart and #16 on Country Streaming Songs.

The song, moreover, grabs #58 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Hot 100.

First released on Combs’ YouTube channel in mid-April, “Six Feet Apart” received a proper digital audio release on May 1.

