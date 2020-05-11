Luke Combs’ “Six Feet Apart” Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, Top 60 On Billboard Hot 100

Luke Combs’ quarantine-themed “Six Feet Apart” makes its presence felt on some key Billboard charts this week.

The song, notably, starts at #10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The chart ranks country songs based on combined activity from sales, streams and radio activity..

Although “Six Feet Apart” made a decent splash on the airplay front, its greatest activity came from sales and streaming. It starts at #1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart and #16 on Country Streaming Songs.

The song, moreover, grabs #58 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Hot 100.

First released on Combs’ YouTube channel in mid-April, “Six Feet Apart” received a proper digital audio release on May 1.