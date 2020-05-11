in Music News

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Stuck With U” received a healthy amount of first-week support.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Video Screen | UMG

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” rather predictably tops this week’s hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The song won support from 65 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations in conjunction with its official impact. The support ensures that “Stuck With U,” which is already Top 30 at the format, will continue its airplay gain.

Credited with 14 new adds, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” takes second place.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” and Public’s “Honey In The Summer” share third place with 10 adds a piece, and an add count of 8 slots Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (6th-most, tie), Doja Cat’s “Say So” (6th-most, tie), The Killers’ “Caution” (8th-most, tie), AJR’s “Bang!” (8th-most, tie), BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (10th-most, tie), and Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God” (10th-most, tie).

