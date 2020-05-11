in TV News

Cole Sprouse, Billy Corgan Booked For May 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Cole Sprouse will appear on the next “At Home” episode.

Cole Sprouse on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Past in-studio guest Cole Sprouse will soon make a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The “Riverdale” star will appear on the Monday, May 18 edition of the episode. That broadcast will also feature a remote performance by Billy Corgan.

An additional interview guest may be confirmed at a later date. For now, here are the official “Fallon” listings:

Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E
Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Maroon 5. Show 1261E
Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, Horatio Sanz and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E
Thursday, May 14: At Home Edition: Chris Evans, Mo Willems and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1263E
Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and The Heart. Show 1264E
Monday, May 18: At Home Edition: Cole Sprouse and musical guest Billy Corgan. Show 1265E

billy corgancole sprousejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maroon 5’s “Fallon” Performance Now Set For May 12, Kane Brown Confirmed For May 14

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song