Cole Sprouse, Billy Corgan Booked For May 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Past in-studio guest Cole Sprouse will soon make a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The “Riverdale” star will appear on the Monday, May 18 edition of the episode. That broadcast will also feature a remote performance by Billy Corgan.

An additional interview guest may be confirmed at a later date. For now, here are the official “Fallon” listings:

Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E

Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Maroon 5. Show 1261E

Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, Horatio Sanz and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E

Thursday, May 14: At Home Edition: Chris Evans, Mo Willems and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1263E

Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and The Heart. Show 1264E

Monday, May 18: At Home Edition: Cole Sprouse and musical guest Billy Corgan. Show 1265E