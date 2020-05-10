Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Spends 3rd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” remains popular at the active rock radio format, securing yet another week at #1.

Played 1,640 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Popular Monster” enjoys a third week on the Mediabase active rock chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1.

Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” holds at #2, this time courtesy of 1,613 spins (+158).

Grey Daze’s “Sickness” stays put at #3, and Bad Wolves’ “Sober” jumps three spots to #4.

Pearl Jam’s “Superblood Wolfmoon” again closes out the Top 5, keeping its #5 ranking on this week’s chart.