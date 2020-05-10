Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” may fall to #2 on the urban radio chart, but it remains atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio listing.
Played 6,654 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Toosie Slide” spends a second week at #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 498 plays — and positions “Toosie Slide” more than 1200 spins ahead of the pack.
Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which holds at #2, received 5,422 spins (-253).
Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” stays at #3, while his “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” spends another week at #4.
Up three places, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” earns #5.
