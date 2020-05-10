in Music News

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Drake scores a second week atop the rhythmic listing.

Drake - Toosie Slide Video Screen (YouTube)

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” may fall to #2 on the urban radio chart, but it remains atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio listing.

Played 6,654 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Toosie Slide” spends a second week at #1. The count tops last week’s mark by 498 plays — and positions “Toosie Slide” more than 1200 spins ahead of the pack.

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which holds at #2, received 5,422 spins (-253).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” stays at #3, while his “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” spends another week at #4.

Up three places, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” earns #5.

beyoncedoja catDrakemegan thee stallionmustardroddy ricchtoosie slide

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Falling In Reverse’s “Popular Monster” Spends 3rd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio; SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Top 20