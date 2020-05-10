Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce’s “Savage” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio, Joins Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (featuring Beyonce)”** jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up four places from last week’s spot, “Savage” earns #1 on the strength of its 5,665 spins. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 948 plays.

“Savage” seizes the throne from Drake’s “Toosie Slide.” That song falls to #2 this week, courtesy of the 5,642 spins it received during the May 3-9 tracking period (+181).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” holds at #3, as Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” ascends two spots to #4. Lil Baby’s “Sum 2 Prove” enjoys a four-place gain to #5.

— As “Savage” reaches #1 on the urban chart, it soars three spots to #5 on the rhythmic listing. The track received 5,115 rhythmic spins, besting last week’s mark by 461.

**Note: The “Savage” chart positions are based on combined spins for the original version and the Beyonce remix.