AJR’s “Bang!,” Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Bang!” and “Watermelon Sugar” enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

One song just recently impacted the pop radio format. The other will impact in conjunction later this month.

Both AJR’s “Bang!” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” however, earn places inside this week’s Top 50.

Played 495 times during the May 3-9 tracking period (+189), “Bang!” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. The Top 5 alternative radio hit, which recently began its run at the pop format, was last week’s #52 pop song.

“Watermelon Sugar” concurrently rises thirteen places to #49. It received 463 spins during the tracking period (+303); the airplay precedes the song’s May 19 impact date.

