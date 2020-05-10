Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

As his Ariana Grande collaboration “Stuck With U” flies into the Top 30, Justin Bieber’s earlier single “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” earns a Top 5 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Intentions,” which received ~14,410 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, rises one spot to #5 on this week’s listing. The count tops last week’s mark by 583.

“Intentions” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 5.

A multi-format hit, “Intentions” concurrently retains its #10 position on the hot adult contemporary chart. It falls three spots to #10 on the rhythmic listing.