in Music News

Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Intentions” lands in the Top 5 on this week’s pop chart.

Justin Bieber & Quavo - Intentions Video | Def Jam

As his Ariana Grande collaboration “Stuck With U” flies into the Top 30, Justin Bieber’s earlier single “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” earns a Top 5 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Intentions,” which received ~14,410 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, rises one spot to #5 on this week’s listing. The count tops last week’s mark by 583.

“Intentions” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 5.

A multi-format hit, “Intentions” concurrently retains its #10 position on the hot adult contemporary chart. It falls three spots to #10 on the rhythmic listing.

intentionsJustin Bieberquavo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Scoring 4th Total Week On Top