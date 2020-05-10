Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Scoring 4th Total Week On Top

Last week, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” ceded its hot adult contemporary radio throne to Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”
This week, it recaptures the lead.
Played ~6,472 times during the May 3-9 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 86 plays but still lifts the Dua Lipa track back atop the listing.
“Adore You,” which received ~6,192 spins (-450), falls one spot to #2.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ascends one rung to #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” drops one place to #4. Maroon 5’s “Memories” spends another week in the #5 position.
