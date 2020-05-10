Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

The song, which was #4 last week, claims the top spot courtesy of its ~455 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 91 plays.

Played ~400 times during the May 3-9 tracking period (+6), Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” holds at #2.

Lodato’s “Good” drops two spots to #3, and Afrojack’s “All Night (featuring Ally Brooke)” slides one rung to #4.

Up one place, 220 KID’s “Don’t Need Love (featuring GRACEY)” earns #5 on this week’s chart.