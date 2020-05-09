in TV News

“Dead To Me” Rockets To #1 On US Netflix Chart; “Outer Banks,” “Hollywood” Follow In Top 3

“Dead To Me” hits #1 as its new season debuts.

Dead To Me - Season 2 poster courtesy of @seewhatsnext

Season two of Netflix’s “Dead To Me” launched on Friday, May 8 — and clearly proved resonant with viewers. The proof? “Dead To Me” soars to #1 on the latest US Netflix Top 10 chart.

The daily chart, which was updated earlier Saturday, recognizes Friday’s most popular shows and movies.

“Dead To Me” seized the throne from buzzy “Outer Banks,” which reached #1 on the platform earlier this week. “Hollywood,” last Friday’s big new release, appears at #3 on the latest iteration of the chart.

“Workin’ Moms,” buoyed by the release of its new season, follows at #4. The Michelle Obama-centric “Becoming” documentary follows at #5.

