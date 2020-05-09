JD Pantoja’s “ERROR” Earns #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranking As Top Debut

JD Pantoja’s “ERROR” earns a very prominent position on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos CHart.
Credited with 25.4 million views during the May 1-7 tracking period, “ERROR” debuts at #2 on this week’s chart. It ranks as the top debut, trailing only Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” (27.5 million) on the overall chart.
“ERROR” meanwhile debuts as a dominant #1 on the Mexican YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video received 15.3 million Mexican views during the tracking week, tracking the #2 video (BANDA MS & Snoop Dogg’s “Que Maldicion”) by more than 6 million views.
