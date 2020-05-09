in Music News, New Music

6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart; Video Blasts Past 20 Million Views On YouTube

The new 6ix9ine release is making waves on iTunes.

6ix9ine - GOOBA Video Screen

“GOOBA,” 6ix9ine’s first release since leaving prison, is off to a strong start on US iTunes.

As of press time at 1:45AM ET, the song is up to #5 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. Only Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” (#1), Doja Cat’s “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (#2), Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” (#3), and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix (featuring Beyonce)” are currently selling at a faster pace.

The accompanying music video is meanwhile faring well on YouTube. Directed by CanonF8, David Wept & 6ix9ine, the video had amassed 22 million views within its first 11 hours of release.

