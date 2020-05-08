Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Ellen” Performance Set For May 13

Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” is unsurprisingly faring well on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 7:30PM ET Friday night, the sentimental track is #5 on the all-genre chart. It meanwhile holds #1 on the country-specific listing.

With Mother’s Day coming this Sunday, “I Called Mama” should have no trouble retaining its strong iTunes positioning over the next few days. McGraw will have an opportunity to build further momentum on Wednesday, May 13, when he performs the song on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Sarah Paulson is also set to appear on that day’s “Ellen.”