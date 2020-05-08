in Music News

Hailee Steinfeld Scores 4x Platinum Award For Starving; Most Girls Goes 2x Platinum, Rock Bottom Reaches Platinum

Hailee Steinfeld earns new certifications from the RIAA.

Hailee Steinfeld [Starving Video | Republic]

As Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the release of her new EP “Half Written Story,” she earns new RIAA certifications for some of her older songs.

“Starving,” her successful collaboration with Zedd and Grey, notably attained 4x platinum in the United States. The award confirms 4 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Steinfeld meanwhile earns a 2x platinum award for “Most Girls” (2 million) and a platinum honor for “Rock Bottom” (1 million).

The RIAA database exclusively lists Steinfeld as the artist for each song, but Zedd and Grey certainly share in the 4x-platinum success of “Starving.” The “Rock Bottom” honor, meanwhile, accounts for the version involving DNCE (which was released as an official single).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

