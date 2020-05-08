Hailee Steinfeld Scores 4x Platinum Award For Starving; Most Girls Goes 2x Platinum, Rock Bottom Reaches Platinum

As Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the release of her new EP “Half Written Story,” she earns new RIAA certifications for some of her older songs.

“Starving,” her successful collaboration with Zedd and Grey, notably attained 4x platinum in the United States. The award confirms 4 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Steinfeld meanwhile earns a 2x platinum award for “Most Girls” (2 million) and a platinum honor for “Rock Bottom” (1 million).

The RIAA database exclusively lists Steinfeld as the artist for each song, but Zedd and Grey certainly share in the 4x-platinum success of “Starving.” The “Rock Bottom” honor, meanwhile, accounts for the version involving DNCE (which was released as an official single).