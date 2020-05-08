in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Receiving Airplay Ahead Of Official Pop Radio Impact

“Selfish” will officially impact pop radio on May 19.

Madison Beer in Selfish | Sing It Loud/Epic

Over the past three months, Madison Beer’s “Selfish” has amassed critical acclaim, generated ample interest on social media platforms like TikTok, posted impressive streaming numbers on Spotify, and gained some traction on iTunes.

It will soon look to make an impression at mainstream radio. Label Epic Records is planning to impact the song in conjunction with the May 19 pop radio add board; AllAccess first reported news of the add date.

In advance of the official impact, “Selfish” has been attracting some interest at the format. A few stations, including Miami’s Hits 97.3, Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE and Long Island’s 106.1 BLI began spinning the song this week.

“Selfish” is impacting as the follow-up to Beer’s “Good In Goodbye.”

Madison Beerselfish

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Received Noteworthy Radio Airplay On Thursday Night

ELITE Star Ester Exposito Strips Down For Another Stunning Instagram Picture, Quickly Hits 3 Million Likes