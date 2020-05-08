Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Receiving Airplay Ahead Of Official Pop Radio Impact

Over the past three months, Madison Beer’s “Selfish” has amassed critical acclaim, generated ample interest on social media platforms like TikTok, posted impressive streaming numbers on Spotify, and gained some traction on iTunes.

It will soon look to make an impression at mainstream radio. Label Epic Records is planning to impact the song in conjunction with the May 19 pop radio add board; AllAccess first reported news of the add date.

In advance of the official impact, “Selfish” has been attracting some interest at the format. A few stations, including Miami’s Hits 97.3, Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE and Long Island’s 106.1 BLI began spinning the song this week.

“Selfish” is impacting as the follow-up to Beer’s “Good In Goodbye.”