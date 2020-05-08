Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Received Noteworthy Radio Airplay On Thursday Night

Although Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” launched at 12AM early Friday on the east coast, it technically launched late Thursday night in other US time zones.

Since several pop stations offered immediate airplay, “Stuck With U” thus amassed some spins Thursday night.

According to Mediabase, 10 different west coast/pacific time stations played “Stuck With U” three times each Thursday night. This list of supporters includes stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, among others.

A few other stations offered 1 or 2 spins before Thursday ended in their time zone.

With many stations planning to play “Stuck With U” as much as every other hour (if not every hour) throughout Friday, “Stuck With U” will post big opening weekend airplay numbers. It could factor into this weekend’s pop chart.

— It was not on the same scale as the pop support, but “Stuck With U” also attracted some Thursday night attention at hot adult contemporary and rhythmic radio. With a time zone advantage, Hawaiian rhythmic station Power 104.3 actually ranked as the song’s top Thursday night supporter (providing 6 spins).