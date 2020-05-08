in Music News

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Received Noteworthy Radio Airplay On Thursday Night

Numerous west coast stations played “Stuck With U” three times before midnight.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande - Stuck With U Cover | Universal Music Group | Art by Liana Finck, via @arianagrande on Instagram

Although Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” launched at 12AM early Friday on the east coast, it technically launched late Thursday night in other US time zones.

Since several pop stations offered immediate airplay, “Stuck With U” thus amassed some spins Thursday night.

According to Mediabase, 10 different west coast/pacific time stations played “Stuck With U” three times each Thursday night. This list of supporters includes stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, among others.

A few other stations offered 1 or 2 spins before Thursday ended in their time zone.

With many stations planning to play “Stuck With U” as much as every other hour (if not every hour) throughout Friday, “Stuck With U” will post big opening weekend airplay numbers. It could factor into this weekend’s pop chart.

— It was not on the same scale as the pop support, but “Stuck With U” also attracted some Thursday night attention at hot adult contemporary and rhythmic radio. With a time zone advantage, Hawaiian rhythmic station Power 104.3 actually ranked as the song’s top Thursday night supporter (providing 6 spins).

ariana grandeJustin Bieberstuck with you

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart