ELITE Star Ester Exposito Strips Down For Another Stunning Instagram Picture, Quickly Hits 3 Million Likes

The “ELITE” star looks phenomenal in the Friday evening post.

“ELITE” actress Ester Expósito continues to post some of the best engagement numbers on Instagram — and with good reason. She continues to deliver stunning content.

Her latest post certainly fits that bill.

Added to the feed Friday evening, the picture finds Expósito stripped down (though strategically covered to avoid venturing into “explicit” territory) and looking characteristically gorgeous. The shot reached 3 million likes in about an hour, while also driving a healthy heaping of favorable comments.

The numbers may not be astounding given Expósito’s nearly recent engagement levels, but they are fantastic by any reasonable standard.

