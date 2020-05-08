in TV News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daveed Diggs, Head and the Heart Scheduled For May 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

The Rock will appear as the lead guest on next Friday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0678 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dwayne Johnson with host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on May 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will conclude next week’s run of “At Home Edition” episodes with an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson will be the lead remote guest on the May 15 edition of the late-night show. The episode will also feature a chat with Daveed Diggs and a performance by The Head and the Heart.

Who else can you expect on next week’s “Fallon” episodes? The complete list follows:

Friday, May 8: At Home Edition: Mark Ruffalo, Guy Raz and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show 1259E
Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E
Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1261E
Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E
Thursday, May 14: At Home Edition: Chris Evans, Mo Willems and musical guest Maroon 5. Show 1263E
Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and the Heart

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

