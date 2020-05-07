in TV News

Sam Fischer, James Blake, Leslie Odom Jr, Bazzi Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

CBS confirms new musical guests for “The Late Late Show.”

CBS will air another four garage editions of its “Late Late Show With James Corden” this coming week, and each will feature a noteworthy musical guest.

According to the network, Sam Fischer will perform remotely on the May 11 edition of the late-night talk show. James Blake will deliver a video performance on May 12, while Leslie Odom, Jr. will conference in for a number on May 13.

Bazzi will then perform on May 14, the week’s final original installment.

Official listings follow:

Monday, May 11

Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; musical performance by Sam Fischer (n)

Tuesday, May 12

Jeff Goldblum; musical performance by James Blake (n)

Wednesday, May 13

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (n)

Thursday, May 1

Tracy Morgan; musical performance by Bazzi (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

