Brandy Scheduled To Perform On May 11 Edition Of “The Talk”

Brandy will appear for a chat and musical performance.

Brandy - Baby Mama Video Screen | Brand Nu / Entertainment One / YouTube

This week, Brandy performed her new single “Baby Mama” on “Good Morning America.”

Next week, she will showcase the song on a new edition of CBS’ “The Talk.”

Brandy will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the May 11 “@ Home” edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Bret Michaels.

Complete listings for CBS’ “The Talk” follow:

Monday, May 11

“The Talk@Home” continues with singer Brandy discusses her new single “Baby Mama” and performs; singer Bret Michaels (n)

Tuesday, May 12

Country singer Martina McBride discusses her new single “Girls Like Me”; actress Audra McDonald (CBS All Access’ THE GOOD FIGHT) (n)

Wednesday, May 13

Actor Boris Kodjoe; “Talk Check-In” with actor Tom Lennon (n)

Thursday, May 14

Actress Lucy Hale; actor Ian Armitage (CBS’ YOUNG SHELDON)

Friday, May 15

Actress Candace Cameron Bure; “May It Forward” segment continues with host Eve; “Feel, Heal & Keep It Real” with television personality Jo Frost (n)

