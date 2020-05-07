Brandy Scheduled To Perform On May 11 Edition Of “The Talk”

This week, Brandy performed her new single “Baby Mama” on “Good Morning America.”

Next week, she will showcase the song on a new edition of CBS’ “The Talk.”

Brandy will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the May 11 “@ Home” edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Bret Michaels.

Complete listings for CBS’ “The Talk” follow:

Monday, May 11

“The Talk@Home” continues with singer Brandy discusses her new single “Baby Mama” and performs; singer Bret Michaels (n)

Tuesday, May 12

Country singer Martina McBride discusses her new single “Girls Like Me”; actress Audra McDonald (CBS All Access’ THE GOOD FIGHT) (n)

Wednesday, May 13

Actor Boris Kodjoe; “Talk Check-In” with actor Tom Lennon (n)

Thursday, May 14

Actress Lucy Hale; actor Ian Armitage (CBS’ YOUNG SHELDON)

Friday, May 15

Actress Candace Cameron Bure; “May It Forward” segment continues with host Eve; “Feel, Heal & Keep It Real” with television personality Jo Frost (n)