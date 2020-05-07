Dua Lipa, Lena Dunham Scheduled For May 11 “Watch What Happens Live @ Home” Episode

Dua Lipa and Lena Dunham will make remote appearances on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home.”

According to the network, the entertainers will be appearing via video on the May 11 episode.

Lipa recently released her album “Future Nostalgia” to acclaim. Dunham has been garnering attention for her “Verified Strangers” serialized novel, as well as her just-launched “#WellEnough” campaign.

Official “WWHL” listings follow:

Sunday, May 10 – SHEREE WHITFIELD and MICHAEL RAPAPORT Show 17083

Monday, May 11 – DUA LIPA and LENA DUNHAM Show 17084

Tuesday, May 12 – JAMES KENNEDY and RAQUEL LEVISS, TOM SANDOVAL and ARIANA MADIX Show 17085

Wednesday, May 13 – JUNE DIANE RAPHAEL and DENISE RICHARDS Show 17086

Thursday, May 14 – STEPHEN COLBERT Show 17087