in TV News

Dua Lipa, Lena Dunham Scheduled For May 11 “Watch What Happens Live @ Home” Episode

Dua Lipa and Lena Dunham will appear remotely.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

Dua Lipa and Lena Dunham will make remote appearances on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home.”

According to the network, the entertainers will be appearing via video on the May 11 episode.

Lipa recently released her album “Future Nostalgia” to acclaim. Dunham has been garnering attention for her “Verified Strangers” serialized novel, as well as her just-launched “#WellEnough” campaign.

Official “WWHL” listings follow:

Sunday, May 10 – SHEREE WHITFIELD and MICHAEL RAPAPORT Show 17083

Monday, May 11 – DUA LIPA and LENA DUNHAM Show 17084

Tuesday, May 12 – JAMES KENNEDY and RAQUEL LEVISS, TOM SANDOVAL and ARIANA MADIX Show 17085

Wednesday, May 13 – JUNE DIANE RAPHAEL and DENISE RICHARDS Show 17086

Thursday, May 14 – STEPHEN COLBERT Show 17087

andy cohenbravodua lipalena dunhamwatch what happens live

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera, More Added To “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” See Updated Song List

Kane Brown, Doja Cat, James Taylor Performing On May 11 “The Voice,” John Legend Video Set For May 12