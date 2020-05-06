Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera, More Added To “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” See Updated Song List

With four days remaining until “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” ABC confirmed more celebrities for the remote music special.

The newly announced celebrities include Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lang Lang, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Some of the new participants will be performing their own selections from the Disney catalog, while others will be joining previously announced performances.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the event will also feature an opening by “The Muppets” and a special number involving Keke Palmer and numerous “Dancing With The Stars” pros. The full song list follows:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

The Mother’s Day event will air at 7PM ET, leading into a Disney-themed edition of “American Idol.”