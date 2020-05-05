in Music News

NCT Dream Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart; Alina Baraz, Lennon Stella Re-Enter In Top 10

NCT Dream jumps eight places to #1 on this week’s chart.

NCT Dream - Ridin Video Screen | SM Entertainment

In conjunction with the late-week release of its “Reload” EP and “Ridin” music video, NCT Dream rises to a new peak on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The peak, in fact.

Indeed, the group jumps eight places to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the Top 50 artists that have yet to score a major hit on key Billboard song and album charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

— As NCT Dream jumps to #1, Alina Baraz and Lennon Stella re-enter the chart at new peaks of #8 and #9, respectively. Both released albums this week — Baraz launched “It Was Divine,” while Stella shared “Three. Two. One.”

alina barazlennon stellanct dream

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Remains #1 On Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Reaches New Peak On Hot Country Songs

The Rolling Stones’ “Living In A Ghost Town” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100