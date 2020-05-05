NCT Dream Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart; Alina Baraz, Lennon Stella Re-Enter In Top 10

In conjunction with the late-week release of its “Reload” EP and “Ridin” music video, NCT Dream rises to a new peak on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The peak, in fact.

Indeed, the group jumps eight places to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the Top 50 artists that have yet to score a major hit on key Billboard song and album charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

— As NCT Dream jumps to #1, Alina Baraz and Lennon Stella re-enter the chart at new peaks of #8 and #9, respectively. Both released albums this week — Baraz launched “It Was Divine,” while Stella shared “Three. Two. One.”