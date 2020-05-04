in Music News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Remains #1 On Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Reaches New Peak On Hot Country Songs

“Nobody But You” enjoys another big week on Billboard.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani in Nobody But You - Video Screen - Warner Nashville

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” predictably retains its crown on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Indeed, the collaboration spends a second week as the format’s most-heard song. It actually tops Morgan Wallen’s #2 “Chasin’ You” by a larger margin than it did last week.

Thanks to its strong airplay and another week of strong sales and streams, “Nobody But You” concurrently reaches a new peak on the all-encompassing Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. “Nobody But You” rises one place to #2 on this week’s listing, trailing only Maren Morris’ 9-week #1 “The Bones.”

In conjunction with its airplay rule and Hot Country Songs gain, the duet improves to #1 on Billboard Country Digital Song Sales and #3 on Country Streaming Songs.

blake sheltongwen stefaninobody but you

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Lauren Jauregui To Perform During 1800 Tequila’s “Live From Inside” Benefit Concert On May 5