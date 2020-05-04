Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Remains #1 On Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Reaches New Peak On Hot Country Songs

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” predictably retains its crown on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Indeed, the collaboration spends a second week as the format’s most-heard song. It actually tops Morgan Wallen’s #2 “Chasin’ You” by a larger margin than it did last week.

Thanks to its strong airplay and another week of strong sales and streams, “Nobody But You” concurrently reaches a new peak on the all-encompassing Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. “Nobody But You” rises one place to #2 on this week’s listing, trailing only Maren Morris’ 9-week #1 “The Bones.”

In conjunction with its airplay rule and Hot Country Songs gain, the duet improves to #1 on Billboard Country Digital Song Sales and #3 on Country Streaming Songs.