The Rolling Stones’ “Living In A Ghost Town” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

“Ghost Town” makes this week’s Bubbling Under chart.

Following its first full week in the market, The Rolling Stones’ “Living In A Ghost Town” arrives on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

“Ghost Town” starts at #6 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100. Like the main chart, it accounts for sales, streams and radio airplay.

“Ghost Town” fared comparatively best on the sales front, earning #4 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. It ranks second among newcomers, trailing only Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” (#1 overall).

