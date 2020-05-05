Doja Cat’s “Say So” Likely Headed For #1 On This Week’s Pop Radio Chart

The week is still young, but it already seems reasonable to predict that Doja Cat’s “Say So” will reach #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Say So” received 5,334 spins during the first two days of the May 3-9 tracking period. Up 5% from the count at this point last week, the tally positions “Say So” at #1 on the building/real-time chart.

“Say So” does not hold significant leads over The Weeknd’s building #2 “Blinding Lights” (5,211 spins) and Camila Cabello’s building #3 “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (5,203), but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas it is up 5% from last week’s mark, the others are down 2.5% and 6%, respectively. If the songs remain on these rough trajectories, “Say So” will close the week at #1.

Set to become Doja Cat’s first pop radio #1, “Say So” has already topped the rhythmic radio chart.