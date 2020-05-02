in Music News

Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” Received Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay

“Be Kind” is already one of the format’s Top 50 songs.

Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind Press Photo by Peter Donaghy/DonsLens, courtesy of Astralwerks/Capitol/UMG)

Marshmello & Halsey’s “Be Kind” attracted considerable first-day interest at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, the collaboration had received 617 spins by the end of Friday, May 1. The mark slots “Be Kind” at #43 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the April 26-May 2 tracking period.

The song may not receive quite as much support on Saturday, but it should be able to retain its Top 50 position – if not hit the Top 40 – as the chart goes final.

“Be Kind” also fared well on US iTunes and Spotify, reaching the Top 4 on the former and debuting at #22 on the latter platform.

