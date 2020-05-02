Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Claims Top 14 Spots On US & Global Apple Music Streaming Charts; 8 Of Top 10 Spots On US Spotify

Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” unsurprisingly captured big first-day interest on the major streaming platforms.

The mixtape’s fourteen tracks were Friday’s fourteen most-streamed tracks on US and Global Apple Music. Tracks from the album meanwhile claimed eight of the Top 10 spots on US Spotify and three of the Top 10 chart positions on Global Spotify.

The US Apple Music chart breakdown was as follows:

1) Pain 1993

2) Chicago Freestyle

3) Deep Pockets

4) When To Say When

5) Not You Too

6) Desires

7) D4L

8) Toosie Slide

9) Time Flies

10) Landed

11) Demons

12) Losses

13) From Florida With Love

14) War

The similar, but not identical Global Apple Music breakdown was as follows:

1) Pain 1993

2) Chicago Freestyle

3) Deep Pockets

4) Not You Too

5) When To Say When

6) Toosie Slide

7) Desires

8) D4L

9) Time Flies

10) Landed

11) Demons

12) Losses

13) From Florida With Love

14) War

Drake meanwhile claimed the #1 spot on Global Spotify with “Toosie Slide” (6.575 million streams) and #1 spot on US Spotify with “Pain 1993” (2.981 million).

“Pain 1993” (#4) and “Chicago Freestyle” (#8) also appeared in the Global Top 10. “Toosie Slide” (#2), “Chicago Freestyle” (#4), “D4L” (#5), “Deep Pockets” (#6), “Not You Too” (#8), “When To Say When” (#9), and “Desires” (#10) also made the US Top 10.

“Time Flies” (#11), “Demons” (#12), “Landed” (#13), “Losses” (#15), “From Florida With Love” (#16), and “War” (#20) were just outside the US Top 10.