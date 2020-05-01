Halsey, Shakira, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Chloe x Halle, More Confirmed For “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” Song Choices Revealed

On the heels of last month’s highly rated special, ABC is airing another “Disney Family Singalong.”

Entitled “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” the special will air on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) at 7PM ET. It will again feature celebrities performing popular Disney songs from their homes, and Ryan Seacrest will again be appearing as host.

The initial performer list includes Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Miguel, Shakira, Keke Palmer, and more. Additional names will be revealed next week.

Here are some of the songs to expect during the one-hour broadcast:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer