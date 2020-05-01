in TV News

5 Seconds Of Summer, Barry Manilow, Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker, Ellie Goulding Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

CBS confirms musical guests for this week’s remote “Corden” episodes.

Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday, September 12 2019 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Ella DeGea/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Due to the host undergoing surgery, two of this past week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes did not air as planned. That means fans did not get to see previously advertised performances by 5 Seconds of Summer and Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker.

They will have the chance this coming week. CBS has officially confirmed that 5SOS will perform on the May 4 episode, while MGK and Barker will play the May 6 broadcast. Other upcoming musical guests include Barry Manilow on May 5 and Ellie Goulding on May 7.

The performances, like all celebrity appearances during the pandemic, will be via remote video. Corden will be broadcasting segments from his garage.

Official listings follow:

Monday, May 4

Allison Janney; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (n

Tuesday, May 5

Alain de Botton; musical performance by Barry Manilow (n)

Wednesday, May 6

Beanie Feldstein; musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly with special guest Travis Barker (n)

Thursday, May 7

Musical performance by Ellie Goulding (n)

Friday, May 8

Ellen Pompeo; Mike Colter; musical performance by Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine (OAD: 9/26/19)

5 seconds of summerbarry manilowellie gouldingmachine gun kellytravis barker

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Report: Trivium’s “What The Dead Men Say” Wins US Sales Race, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “38 Baby 2” Debuts At #1 Overall

Halsey, Shakira, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Chloe x Halle, More Confirmed For “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” Song Choices Revealed