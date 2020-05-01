5 Seconds Of Summer, Barry Manilow, Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker, Ellie Goulding Confirmed For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

Due to the host undergoing surgery, two of this past week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes did not air as planned. That means fans did not get to see previously advertised performances by 5 Seconds of Summer and Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker.

They will have the chance this coming week. CBS has officially confirmed that 5SOS will perform on the May 4 episode, while MGK and Barker will play the May 6 broadcast. Other upcoming musical guests include Barry Manilow on May 5 and Ellie Goulding on May 7.

The performances, like all celebrity appearances during the pandemic, will be via remote video. Corden will be broadcasting segments from his garage.

Official listings follow:

Monday, May 4

Allison Janney; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (n

Tuesday, May 5

Alain de Botton; musical performance by Barry Manilow (n)

Wednesday, May 6

Beanie Feldstein; musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly with special guest Travis Barker (n)

Thursday, May 7

Musical performance by Ellie Goulding (n)

Friday, May 8

Ellen Pompeo; Mike Colter; musical performance by Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine (OAD: 9/26/19)