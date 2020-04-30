in TV News

Thom Yorke Performed “Plasticine Figures” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Thom Yorke debuted “Plasticine Figures” during Wednesday’s episode.

Initially advertised for the April 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition,” Thom Yorke ended up conferencing in for the April 29 broadcast.

Yorke delivered the debut public performance of “Plasticine Figures” during Wednesday’s episode. Given the song selection, Yorke’s performance generated ample excitement despite late-notice due to the scheduling change.

The performance aired as part of an episode that also featured Shailene Woodley and Maluma.

Following Wednesday’s broadcast, NBC shared a collection of key videos – including Yorke’s full performance. The videos follow:

