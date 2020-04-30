in TV News

Dua Lipa Scheduled For Video Chat On May 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Dua Lipa will make a remote appearance on “Live.”

Dua Lipa - Break My Heart video screen | Warner

Dua Lipa is set for another remote talk show appearance.

According to updated listings, the singer-songwriter will appear via video chat on the May 6 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, she is the only guest listed for the episode.

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Mandy Moore (May 4), Christina Applegate (May 5), Jason Mraz (May 5), Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis (May 7), Hilarie Burton Morgan (May 7), Lin-Manuel Miranda (May 8), Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue (May 8), Daniel Radcliffe (May 11), and Michelle Dockery (May 12).

All “Live” listings – especially given today’s unusual landscape – are subject to change.

