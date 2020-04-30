Danna Paola Returns To Billboard Social 50 Chart At New Peak

This past January, singer and actress Danna Paola made her first appearance on the Billboard Social 50.

This week, she returned to the chart – at an even higher position.

She earns a new peak of #42 on the listing, which ranks artists based on various social engagement metrics.

Her ongoing success on social media is hardly surprising. In addition to amassing passionate fan support thanks to her music as well as TV appearances in “ELITE” and “La Academia,” she routinely delivers appealing content for her followers on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and (recently) TikTok.