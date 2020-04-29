in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Earns Gold Certification In United States

“All I Want” has officially reached 500K in US sales and streaming units.

Olivia Rodrigo in HSM: TM: TS | Fred Hayes/Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” has officially attained gold status in the United States.

The single, which appears on the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” soundtrack, formally achieved said honor on April 23, 2020. The award confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“All I Want” took flight in late December and January, gaining buzz on social platforms like TikTok and posting impressive numbers on digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify. It enjoyed a brief run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also thrusting Rodrigo into the upper reaches of the Billboard Emerging Artists listing.

all i wantolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Thom Yorke’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Performance Now Set For April 29; Annie Lennox, Ezra Koenig, Brad Paisley Set For Next Week

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” On Track To Reach #1 At Pop Radio