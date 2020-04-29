Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Earns Gold Certification In United States

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” has officially attained gold status in the United States.

The single, which appears on the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” soundtrack, formally achieved said honor on April 23, 2020. The award confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“All I Want” took flight in late December and January, gaining buzz on social platforms like TikTok and posting impressive numbers on digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify. It enjoyed a brief run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while also thrusting Rodrigo into the upper reaches of the Billboard Emerging Artists listing.