Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” On Track To Reach #1 At Pop Radio

Number two for the past two weeks, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” will likely reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“My Oh My” received 8,376 spins during the first three days of the April 26-May 2 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “My Oh My” at #1 on the building chart.

“My Oh My” does not maintain a massive spin lead over The Weeknd’s building #2 “Blinding Lights” (8,116 spins) but it has a clear momentum advantage. Whereas “My Oh My” is up 7% from last week’s mark, “Blinding Lights” is down 4%. If the two songs follow similar trajectories for the rest of the week, “My Oh My” will finish with a comfortable lead.

Doja Cat’s building #3 “Say So” is gaining faster than “My Oh My” (7,665 spins, +8%), but it likely has too much ground to make up. As long as “My Oh My” maintains even a moderate airplay gain over last week’s mark, it should stay ahead of “Say So” this week.

Should “My Oh My” close the week on top, it will be Camila’s fifth #1 at the format as a solo artist. She scored one additional #1 hit (“Work From Home”) as part of Fifth Harmony.