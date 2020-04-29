Thom Yorke’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Performance Now Set For April 29; Annie Lennox, Ezra Koenig, Brad Paisley Set For Next Week

NBC has issued updated listings for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition,” reshuffling some lineups for this week and confirming new performers for next week.

According to NBC, Thom Yorke will now be delivering his remote performance on April 29. He was originally set for April 30.

Maluma, who was initially booked to chat and perform on April 29, will only be doing the interview Wednesday night. His performance will air on Thursday, April 30.

Next week’s musical guests include Annie Lennox (May 4), Ezra Koenig (May 5), and Brad Paisley (May 6). Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, April 29: At Home Edition: Shailene Woodley, Maluma and musical guest Thom Yorke. Show 1252E

Thursday, Aril 30: At Home Edition: Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid and musical guest Maluma. Show 1253E

Friday, May 1: At Home Edition: Jon Hamm, Brené Brown and musical guests Hailee Steinfeld. Show 1254E

Monday, May 4: At Home Edition: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Annie Lenox. Show 1255E

Tuesday, May 5: At Home Edition: Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Ezra Koenig. Show 1256E

Wednesday, May 6: At Home Edition Gabrielle Union, Henry Winkler and musical guest Brad Paisley. Show 1257E