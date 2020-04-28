Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s collaboration “I’m Ready” earns a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The song won support from another 36 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, providing an expanded foundation for its ascent up the airplay chart.

Picked up by 24 new stations, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” takes second place on this week’s add board. Alec Benjamin’s “Oh My God” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which each landed at 20 stations, follow in a tie for third.

A playlist pickup for 18 new stations, Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” grabs fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: AJR’s “Bang!” (6th-most, tie), Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “The Scotts” (6th-most, tie), JoJo’s “MAN” (8th-most, tie), twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” (8th-most, tie), Maren Morris’ “The Bones” (10th-most, tie), Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” (10th-most, tie), Fitz and the Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (10th-most, tie), and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most, tie).