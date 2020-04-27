Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Earns #1 On Billboard Country Airplay Chart

As Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” earns #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” tops the corresponding Billboard listing.

Indeed, the hit duet rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

The position is based on audience impressions; “Nobody But You” also ranked as the country panel’s most played song for the April 20-26 tracking period.

Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” rises one spot to #2 this week, while “More Hearts Than Mine” ticks up one spot to #3. Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” last week’s leader, falls to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” climbs one rung to #5.