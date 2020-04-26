Songs By Twenty One Pilots, SAINt JHN Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, 5 Seconds of Summer Reach Top 30

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” both enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,862 times during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” rises three places to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,689, which ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

“Roses” concurrently rises one spot to #25. It received 3,471 spins (+1,061).

— As “Level Of Concern” and “Roses” hit the Top 25, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” and 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me” go Top 30.

“I’m Ready,” which received 2,071 spins (+1,346), makes its chart debut at #29. It was below last week’s Top 40 at #42.

Up two places, “Old Me” grabs #30 with 1,845 spins (+119).