Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Officially Claims #1 At Country Radio

Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” wins a very close race for #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #4 on last week’s chart, seizes the throne from Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope.”

In addition to leading for chart points, “More Hearts Than Mine” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 19-25 tracking period. It received 8,259 spins, besting last week’s mark by 1,063.

“More Hearts Than Mine” meanwhile grabs #2 for audience impressions; its count of 48.66 million trails the 49.04 million registered by Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You.” Still, chart points are what counts – so “More Hearts Than Mine” officially becomes Andress’ first #1.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” holds at #2, while the aforementioned “Chasin’ You” stays at #3. “I Hope” drops to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” rises one spot to #5.