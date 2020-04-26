in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“My Oh My” improves to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Camila Cabello and DaBaby in My Oh My | Epic

As it retains its #2 peak on the pop radio chart, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” earns a Top 10 position on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

Up three places, the collaboration grabs #10 on this week’s chart. “My Oh My” received 3,167 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 572.

The 572-spin increase represents the format’s #2 gain for the week. Only twenty one pilots’ “Level of Concern” (+814) enjoyed a greater week-over-week gain during the tracking period.

“My Oh My” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

