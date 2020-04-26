in TV News

Miley Cyrus & Watt Performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” On Quarantine Edition Of “Saturday Night Live” (Watch Now)

NBC aired its second at-home edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

Miley Cyrus performing on 4/25/20 SNL | Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

After airing a quarantine edition of “Saturday Night Live” to strong ratings to weeks ago, NBC returned with another remote edition this weekend.

Along with sketches involving the show’s cast, the episode featured appearances by Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd.

It also featured a musical performance by Miley Cyrus.

Accompanied by Watt on 12-string guitar, Cyrus performed the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.” Shortly after the performance hit the airwaves, NBC made a video available on YouTube. Watch the “Wish You Were Here” performance below:

