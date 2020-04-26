Doja Cat’s “Say So” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Last week, Doja Cat’s “Say So” reached #2 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

This week, it improves to #1.

Played ~6,086 times during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Say So” seizes the throne from Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” This week’s spin count reflects an 85-play gain over last week’s number.

“The Box,” which posted a tracking period play count of ~5,667 (-339), slips one spot to #2.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” soars three places to #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” spends another week in the #4 position. Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #5 on this week’s chart.