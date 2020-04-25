in Music News

DaBaby & YoungBoy’s “Jump,” GOT7’s “Not By The Moon” Debut In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The videos arrive at #9 and #10, respectively.

New videos from DaBaby and GOT7 debut prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 14.5 million views during the April 17-23 tracking period, DaBaby’s “JUMP (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” grabs #9 on this week’s chart. The video fared proportionately well in the United States, earning #2 on the American chart with 11.2 million.

GOT7’s “Not By The Moon” concurrently arrives at #10 on the global chart with 14.0 million views. Apparent glitches with YouTube’s calculation prevent a deeper dive into its regional performance, but it clearly fared well from a global perspective despite launching on the fourth day of the tracking period.

