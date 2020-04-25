DaBaby & YoungBoy’s “Jump,” GOT7’s “Not By The Moon” Debut In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

New videos from DaBaby and GOT7 debut prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 14.5 million views during the April 17-23 tracking period, DaBaby’s “JUMP (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” grabs #9 on this week’s chart. The video fared proportionately well in the United States, earning #2 on the American chart with 11.2 million.

GOT7’s “Not By The Moon” concurrently arrives at #10 on the global chart with 14.0 million views. Apparent glitches with YouTube’s calculation prevent a deeper dive into its regional performance, but it clearly fared well from a global perspective despite launching on the fourth day of the tracking period.