Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Songs By Tyga & Curtis Roach, Jackson Wang Reach Top 50

“Savage” debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

In rising from #43 to #29, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” is the highest-ranking addition to the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It is not the only new addition.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” also makes its Top 40 debut this week.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Savage” enters this week’s listing at #40. It received 911 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 331.

— As “Savage” makes the Top 40, two songs make moves just below the chart. Both Tyga & Curtis Roach’s “Bored In The House” and Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” enter the Top 50 this week.

Played 542 times during the tracking week (+173), “Bored In The House” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #51 song. “100 Ways” concurrently rises three places to #50; it received 412 spins (+81).

