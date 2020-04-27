Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America; Post Malone Breaks Top 10 Record

The Top 5 of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 precisely matches the Top 5 from last week’s chart.

That means that The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” retains its status as the #1 song in America. The smash hit, a strong performer on the streaming, sales and radio fronts, is celebrating a fourth (non-consecutive) week with that honor.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” stays put at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

— Post Malone’s “Circles” rises from #7 to #6 this week, in the process notching its 34th week in the Top 10. The mark represents a new record for most weeks in the Top 10% of the chart; “Circles” previously shared the honor with Post’s own “Sunflower (featuring Swae Lee),” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You (featuring Cardi B),” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.”

— The top debut of this week belongs to DaBaby’s “Rockstar (featuring Roddy Ricch),” which takes #9. The track posted strong streaming and sales numbers during its first week of release.