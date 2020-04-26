in Pop Culture

Kira Kosarin Shows Off Butt, Hypes New Single In New Poolside Pictures On Instagram

The singer-actress contributed “some ass pics” amid the sad and stressful times.

Via @kirakosarin on Instagram

Saturday, singer-actress Kira Kosarin shared a gallery of self-timer poolside pictures on Instagram. She quickly deleted the post.

Sunday, she reposted the gallery.

The pictures find Kosarin showcasing her characteristically great figure. Two the spotlight on her butt – a fact of which Kosarin is certainly aware based on her caption.

“Stream [my new song] First Love Never Lasts for booty gains,” jokes Kosarin, who later adds, “It’s finally hot in LA and I don’t completely hate my body today and idk everyone’s sad and stressed rn so I might as well contribute some ass pics to the feed lmao.”

Clearly a hit with fans, the post amassed about 50K likes in its first fifteen minutes. It is embedded below:

