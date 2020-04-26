in Music News

Alaina Castillo’s “Just A Boy,” V’s “Sweet Night” Appear On Spotify’s US & Global Viral 50 Charts

The songs are garnering support on Spotify.

Last week, BTS member V effectively endorsed Alaina Castillo’s “just a boy” by playing the song during a stream. Thousands of fans – as well as Castillo herself – took note of the high-profile plug.

As of 4/25/20, both artists have songs on Spotify’s US and Global Viral 50 charts. “just a boy” is #25 on the US listing, benefiting from both the V shout-out and the release of her new “the voicenotes” EP. V’s recently released “Sweet Night” meanwhile grabs #50 on the US viral chart.

The two meanwhile hold adjacent positions on the Global Viral 50, with “Sweet Night” at #40 and “just a boy” at #41.

To date, “Sweet Night” boasts over 20 million global streams on the platform. “Just a Boy” has nearly 3 million.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

