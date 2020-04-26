Alaina Castillo’s “Just A Boy,” V’s “Sweet Night” Appear On Spotify’s US & Global Viral 50 Charts

Last week, BTS member V effectively endorsed Alaina Castillo’s “just a boy” by playing the song during a stream. Thousands of fans – as well as Castillo herself – took note of the high-profile plug.

As of 4/25/20, both artists have songs on Spotify’s US and Global Viral 50 charts. “just a boy” is #25 on the US listing, benefiting from both the V shout-out and the release of her new “the voicenotes” EP. V’s recently released “Sweet Night” meanwhile grabs #50 on the US viral chart.

The two meanwhile hold adjacent positions on the Global Viral 50, with “Sweet Night” at #40 and “just a boy” at #41.

To date, “Sweet Night” boasts over 20 million global streams on the platform. “Just a Boy” has nearly 3 million.