The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Scores 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Doja Cat’s “Say So” Joins Top 3

“Blinding Lights” keeps the throne, and “Say So” makes a move.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” predictably hangs onto its crown at pop radio.

Played ~19,768 times during the April 19-25 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” secures a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 79 but keeps “Blinding Lights” ahead of the pack.

The closest competition again comes from Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby).” The “Romance” single received ~18,805 spins this week, topping last week’s mark by 1,246.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” makes a big move this week, rising two places to #3. The song, which concurrently reaches #1 on the rhythmic chart, garnered ~17,090 tracking week spins (+1,448).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #4, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” drops two spots to #5.

